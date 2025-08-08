Montez Ford Comments On TLC Match At WWE SummerSlam 2025

At the 2025 WWE SummerSlam Sunday PLE, The Wyatt Sicks successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championships in a brutal TLC match against The Street Profits.

Following the bout, Montez Ford took to social media to reflect on the team’s performance and their long-awaited return to a premium live event.

“A FEW LOSSES BUT, LIFE & THE BANK ACCOUNTS REALLY IS…..SWEET. 16 months, before this past weekend’s SummerSlam was the last time we were on a PLE. And last weekend, we showed the world exactly what they have been missing! Work hard, stay focused, and forget the noise. SWEET. now what’s next?”

The SummerSlam match marked the Profits’ first PLE appearance in over a year, and Ford’s comments suggest the duo is already looking ahead to their next big opportunity.