More Bouts Set For AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Some updates have been announced for the upcoming “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, AEW previously announced Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship, Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship, as well as Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus.

In an update, AEW has also announced Hangman Page vs. Jay White and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho for next week’s show, which goes head-to-head with the stacked episode of WWE NXT.

