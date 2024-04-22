More Details Surface Regarding Von Wagner’s WWE Release

As noted, Von Wagner was among the five talents released by WWE last Friday, despite his name not being included in the online reports covering the story.

Wagner spent five years in WWE and was even included in the 2023 WWE Draft on the main roster, despite ultimately winding up back in NXT, where he was a regular fixture on the weekly program.

Von last competed in a main roster match in a top contender battle royal last May.

Fightful Select is reporting that there have been no creative plans for Wagner, which was said to be no fault of his own. Xyon Quinn was also in a similar boat, competing in the same top contender battle royal and being a semi-regular on NXT, last losing in a squash to Bron Breakker back in March.

It’s also worth noting that all of the latest WWE releases were with talents who had been with the company for five years or more, and felt the trajectory of the talents didn’t match the amount of time they had been with the company.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also noted that outside of Wagner, all of the releases were for Superstars who were primarily viewed as projects to expand in certain international markets to help with television rights fees in those deals, however with Netflix starting next year, those deals aren’t an issue for the most part.