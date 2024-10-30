More ECW Originals Set For WWE NXT Episode At 2300 Arena

WWE will hold a special NXT episode on Wednesday, November 6, at 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia. The episode will air live on The CW beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

NXT Champion Trick Williams and ECW Original Bubba Ray Dudley will face Ethan Page and Ridge Holland, Jaida Parker will face Lola Vice in a hardcore match with ECW manager Dawn Marie as a special guest referee, and Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx will face Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer.

At the end of this week’s episode, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam hinted that he knew what he had planned for next week’s show, as Je’Von Evans and Wes Lee were shown still fighting backstage after their failed attempt to win the Tag Team Titles.

According to Fightful Select, “More cameos are expected at next week’s show at the ECW Arena.” No further information was provided. The media outlet confirmed PWInsider.com’s report that WWE Hall of Famer Lita had been approached about the 10-woman tag team match.