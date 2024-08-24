More Matches For 8/30 WWE SmackDown

Another pair of matches appear set for the final WWE SmackDown leading up to the WWE Bash In Berlin premium live event next weekend.

Coming out of the August 23 episode of the WWE on FOX Friday night show, WWE has confirmed Nia Jax vs. Michin in a Street Fight for the WWE Women’s Championship for the August 30 show.

As noted, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes 4 is also expected, but not yet officially announced, for the 8/30 show.

Additionally, the 8/30 WWE SmackDown is a battle involving Legado Del Fantasma and the team of Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews.

