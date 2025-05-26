Mr. Kennedy Opens Up On Wrestling Burnout And Regret From TNA Years

Despite the ups and downs of his career, Mr. Kennedy isn’t ready to walk away from the ring just yet. Speaking on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” the former WWE United States Champion confirmed that retirement is not currently on his radar.

“I don’t know how long, but I’m going to go until the wheels fall off,” Kennedy said. “I mean, not like, ‘Hey, you should have retired 15 years ago…’ wheels fall off, but I still feel like I have some juice.”

The statement reflects a newfound passion for the business that stands in stark contrast to his earlier mindset during his run in TNA Wrestling, where Kennedy—then known as Mr. Anderson—admittedly struggled with disillusionment.

“Somebody asked me in an interview, and I was like, ‘If I’m still doing this in five years, somebody shoot me,’” he recalled. “I kind of look back on that, and I just like, I can’t believe I said something like that.”

Kennedy acknowledged that his attitude at the time was a reflection of his own internal struggles. “I had a really bad attitude, and I was just kind of soured on the business,” he admitted.

Now, with renewed focus and a healthier perspective, Kennedy appears more motivated than ever to make the most of whatever time he has left in the ring. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage on Mr. Kennedy’s wrestling journey.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)