Multiple Spoilers Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (3/29/2024)

Some spoilers have surfaced regarding tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, Wrestle Votes revealed two big spoilers for tonight’s show.

According to the report, it will be revealed during the show this evening at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT., that Roman Reigns was behind The Rock and The Bloodline’s attack on Cody Rhodes at this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Additionally, it states that Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee will issue a challenge to Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar for WrestleMania XL.

