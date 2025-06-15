Multiple Title Changes Take Place At NJPW Dominion, House Of Torture Expands

NJPW Dominion 2025 delivered shockwaves on Sunday, as House of Torture made a thunderous statement with a faction overhaul and four major championship changes throughout the night.

In what will be remembered as one of the most chaotic nights in recent NJPW history, EVIL’s House of Torture added three new members to their ranks: Don Fale (f.k.a. Bad Luck Fale), Chase Owens, and the shocking return of DOUKI, who had previously been absent from NJPW programming for months. Owens officially turned on his Bullet Club War Dogs allies, aiding House of Torture in securing a controversial win.

The expanded faction quickly got to work, as the newly united group assisted EVIL in defeating David Finlay in a brutal Dog Collar Chain Deathmatch. The violent bout marked a pivotal power shift in NJPW’s ongoing faction warfare.

Championship Shakeups At Dominion:

IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship:

SHO and DOUKI, now aligned with House of Torture, dethroned Master Wato and YOH, cementing their dominance in the junior tag division.

IWGP Tag Team Championship:

The unlikely pairing of Taichi and Tomohiro Ishii captured gold by overcoming Great-O-Khan and Callum Newman, proving brute force and veteran instincts still reign supreme.

NEVER Openweight Championship:

Rising powerhouse Boltin Oleg scored a career-defining victory over Konosuke Takeshita, adding prestige to his surging NJPW run.

IWGP Global Championship:

Gabe Kidd outlasted Yota Tsuji in a physical battle to claim his first singles title in New Japan, signaling a new era for the brash UK star.

Main Event Outcome:

In the night’s hard-hitting main event, Hirooki Goto successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Shingo Takagi, delivering a gritty performance to keep his reign alive in the face of immense pressure.

From faction betrayals to new champions, NJPW Dominion was a game-changing event with major implications heading into the G1 Climax. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of NJPW’s summer events and exclusive backstage insights.