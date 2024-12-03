Multiple WWE & AEW Stars React To The New Day Splitting Up On WWE Raw

Featured below are posts on X from the official WWE account, Ethan Page, AEW star Anthony Bowens, Karmen Petrovic, Zelina Vega, Karrion Kross, Michin, Tommaso Ciampa, Ridge Holland, Kit Wilson and others reacting to the shocking New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration segment from the December 2 episode of WWE Raw in Everett, WA.

Good morning to everyone except Kofi & Xavier. 😡 — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

OK I GUESS TONIGHT WAS A BAD NIGHT TO ASK. I’ll ask on a new day https://t.co/klox0b1RxT — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) December 3, 2024

Ethan can you log out quickly? — karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) December 3, 2024

Or when he puts socks on he steps in puddles. Preferably pee puddles. — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) December 3, 2024

This is all I ever wanted you to see. A New Day. ⌛️ — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) December 3, 2024

I take it all back. @WWEBigE is the only real one out of the group with Benedict Arnold and Aaron Burr. https://t.co/u6SAppl6hP — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) December 3, 2024

Me right now watching this segment with The New Day. pic.twitter.com/0MLXSY73ru — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) December 3, 2024