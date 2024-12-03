Multiple WWE & AEW Stars React To The New Day Splitting Up On WWE Raw

By
Matt Boone
-

Featured below are posts on X from the official WWE account, Ethan Page, AEW star Anthony Bowens, Karmen Petrovic, Zelina Vega, Karrion Kross, Michin, Tommaso Ciampa, Ridge Holland, Kit Wilson and others reacting to the shocking New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration segment from the December 2 episode of WWE Raw in Everett, WA.

