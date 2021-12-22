Multiple WWE Stars and Staff Reportedly Test Positive For Covid-19 Just Before Christmas

Several WWE stars and staff have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the company’s post-Christmas holiday tour. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“PWInsider.com has learned from multiple sources that coming out of this past weekend’s loop of live events and TV tapings, a number of talents and staff were feeling run down and some have since tested positive for COVID-19, while others who were feeling sick are still waiting for their test results to return.”

This Friday’s edition of Smackdown was taped last week but it’s believed that the upcoming holiday shows will be affected due to wrestlers having to quarantine. Johnson added that at this time, there are no plans to cancel any of the upcoming shows in the United States. WWE’s next live event is scheduled for Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Stamford, CT, where WWE’s headquarters is located, recently reinstated an indoor mask mandate which requires people to wear masks inside public spaces.