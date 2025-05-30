MVP Criticizes Triple H Over WWE Booking And Personal Issues

AEW star and former WWE United States Champion MVP has once again taken aim at WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, this time highlighting both creative frustrations and personal experiences as reasons for his disapproval.

Speaking on the Bet Ideas podcast, MVP addressed what he sees as a pattern of questionable booking decisions following Triple H’s creative takeover in WWE. One of his primary examples was Bobby Lashley’s diminished role on WWE programming. “Let’s just say this — Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion, and after [Triple H] took over, Bobby Lashley was reduced to the mid-card,” MVP said.

He acknowledged that some may interpret his criticism as personal dissatisfaction, but invited fans to examine the product objectively. “Okay, well just watch the program. Who were the people in the top spots under his leadership? Who were given the opportunities?”

Although MVP has previously commented on the broader landscape of representation in WWE, he clarified that his specific issues with Triple H go beyond race. “I’ll be honest with you, my issues with him have nothing to do with race,” he explained. “My issues have to do with him as a person and our personal interactions and things that he said and did that caused me to have zero respect for him.”

MVP concluded by teasing that he may reveal more details about those past interactions in the future.