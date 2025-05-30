MVP Disqualifies Hulk Hogan From Wrestling’s Mount Rushmore

AEW star and legendary manager MVP recently weighed in on the age-old wrestling “Mount Rushmore” debate during an interview with BetIdeas.com, giving a definitive nod to “Macho Man” Randy Savage — while making it clear that Hulk Hogan wouldn’t make the cut.

MVP admitted he isn’t a fan of such lists. “Oh man, I hate these hypotheticals,” he said. “Because there are so many greats, you know? It’s all a matter of taste.” Still, when asked directly about Savage, he didn’t hesitate: “Would I say Macho Man should be on it, in my opinion? Absolutely, he should be on it.”

However, MVP drew a hard line when it came to Hulk Hogan. “There are many people that would make the case that Hulk Hogan should be on it… I think he’s disqualified in my opinion, because… he’s who he is. Self-admitted, unapologetic, so that’s that.”

The former WWE United States Champion also expanded on the broader scope of wrestling’s global history. “I’m such a huge fan of Japanese wrestling as well. And in terms of building up the business domestically, there are some absolute greats globally,” he said. “If you’re putting together a Mount Rushmore, is it just American wrestlers? Is it all wrestlers of all time? You’ve had huge stars from England, Japan, Mexico—so you’ve got to consider all that.”

MVP then compared the difficulty of making a definitive list to naming top rappers. “It’s like, when people ask me who are your all-time favorite top five rappers. I can tell you Rakim is number one, Ghostface Killah is number two… but three, four, and five depend on who I’ve been listening to lately and how high I am and what conversation we’re having. It moves around.”

MVP continues to make waves both inside and outside the ring, bringing thoughtful perspective to both wrestling history and the modern product.

