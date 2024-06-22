MVP Reveals That The Hurt Business Not Getting Back Together Was A Triple H Decision

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE veteran MVP took to his Instagram account and responded to a series of questions from the fans on The Hurt Business faction and why they never got back together. According to MVP, it was a decision made by none other than WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Triple H even said no on numerous occasions.

The Hurt Business was originally formed in 2020 and was split up in 2022. Shelton Benjamin has since been released from the company.

 

