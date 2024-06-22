MVP Reveals That The Hurt Business Not Getting Back Together Was A Triple H Decision

WWE veteran MVP took to his Instagram account and responded to a series of questions from the fans on The Hurt Business faction and why they never got back together. According to MVP, it was a decision made by none other than WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Triple H even said no on numerous occasions.
The Hurt Business was originally formed in 2020 and was split up in 2022. Shelton Benjamin has since been released from the company.
MVP states that Triple H and the current regime said no to The Hurt Business reuniting in WWE amongst a series of replies on IG surrounding the topic. pic.twitter.com/qFZOWLlAK9
