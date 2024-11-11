MVP Says New Management Contributed To His Decision To Leave WWE

MVP didn’t mesh well with the new shot-callers in WWE.

And thus, The Hurt Syndicate have arrived and settled in AEW.

During an interview with Drop The Heat, the AEW star spoke about new management in WWE being one of the key reasons for his departure from the company.

“This time, I didn’t want to re-sign,” MVP said. “And I let it be known that I wasn’t going to re-sign because the new management in place — anytime, I don’t care where you work, when new management comes in, it’s good for some people and not for other people.”

He added “New people come in, old people go. So I just felt that it was definitely time to go because the new management just wasn’t for me and I ain’t for him [laughs].”

