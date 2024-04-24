MxM Say Vince McMahon Personally Directed Jeff Hardy Drug Test Segment On SmackDown Episode

Former WWE stars MxM (Mace and Mansoor) recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon personally directed the Jeff Hardy drug test segment on the June 12th, 2020 episode of Smackdown and a Maximum Male Models segment.

Mansoor said, “Well, we were in WWE when there was a piss angle in the ring.” “Jeff Hardy threw piss on Sheamus. By the way, one of the only angles for Vince to ever come to the ring for rehearsals.”

Mace added, “There were two angles Vince came out of the Catacombs for, the piss angle and for the model walk.”

Mansoor said, “The Maximum Male Models debut. Those are the only two segments that Vince ever personally directed in the rehearsals.”

You can check out MxM’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)