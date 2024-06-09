Naomi Reveals Her Future Goals In WWE, Discusses Her Upcoming Match With Chelsea Green

WWE star Naomi recently appeared on an episode of the SmackDown Lowdown, where she talked about a number of topics including her upcoming match with Chelsea Green in Scotland and her future goals in the company.

Naomi said, “I’m super excited about that. I look forward to turning Glasgow into GlassGLOW when I make Chelsea Green bring it to the floor. You know what I’m saying? And then after I take care of that, I can really focus on qualifying for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. I feel like that briefcase has my name on it. And a glowing briefcase would be lit.”

