Natalya Breaks Silence After Costing Maxxine Dupri Title Match

WWE legend Natalya betrayed Maxxine Dupri during the latest episode of RAW, which served as the go-home show for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This betrayal ultimately cost Dupri her match against Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title.

Natalya also discussed her actions and the reasons behind them on Busted Open Radio.

Natalya said, “This is all I’m gonna say for right now: I will talk about all this when I’m ready to talk about it, but it’s the first time in my career that it was about taking action first before speaking about it. For every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction, and I will speak about it when I’m ready to, but there’s going to be a whole lot more of that side of me, of what you saw on Monday. There’s gonna be a whole lot more of that on WWE programming, so you better stay tuned.”

