Natalya On Lola Vice: “She Will Be A Big Player In The Women’s Division”

WWE veteran Natalya recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how Lola Vice needs some work to improve her use of the sharpshooter, but Vice really impressed her in a match and believes Vice will be a big player in the company in the women’s division.

Natalya said, “Lola can kiss my a**.” “Lola can kiss my a**, and her sharpshooter, by the way, needs some work. But that kind of blew me away actually and then the way she was just dancing after, I was honestly just stunned. I was like, ‘I have no words for how stupid you look right now.’”

“But I will say that the match that I had against Lola Vice a couple of weeks ago at NXT, she impressed me. She really impressed me. She hasn’t been wrestling that long to be that good and she was very good. I was like, ‘Wow, she gets it.’ I think she’s gonna be a big player in WWE in our women’s division. I think she’s gonna be phenomenal.”

You can check out Natalya’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)