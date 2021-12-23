Natalya Reacts To Breaking Record For The Most Wins of Any Female Star In WWE History

Guinness World Records announced the following:

The Most WWE wins in a career (female) is 641 and was achieved by Natalya (Canada) in Greensboro, South Carolina, USA, on 26 November 2021.

Natalie Neidhart is a Canadian-American professional wrestler. She performs for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.), in the SmackDown, under the ring name Natalya.

Natalya is a third-generation professional wrestler and is the daughter of Hart Foundation member and Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart.

Her most notable victories include winning a Divas Title and a SmackDown Women’s Title.

Natalya commented on breaking the record:

“You want to know how singular and special I am? Even The Rock, Steve Austin or John Cena couldn’t capture the record of most FEMALE wins in @WWE history!!! [Smiling face with horns emoji] #RecordBreaker @GWR @WWE”