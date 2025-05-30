Natalya Says Stephanie Vaquer “Elevated” Jayne Despite Losing NXT Title

WWE veteran Natalya (Nattie Neidhart) had high praise for Stephanie Vaquer after her shocking NXT Women’s Championship loss to Jacy Jayne on the May 27, 2025 episode of NXT. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Natalya commended Vaquer’s passion and in-ring presence, crediting her with significantly elevating Jayne in a single night.

Host Dave LaGreca opened the segment by noting the “shock and awe” surrounding Vaquer’s quick title loss, adding that despite any language barriers, Vaquer “grabs you” emotionally. Natalya echoed the sentiment. “Wrestling speaks a universal language,” she said. “Just like Stephanie, she’s so passionate. You can really feel her passion in her work. She loves what she does. She fought to get here.”

Reflecting on Vaquer’s journey, Nattie drew a comparison to her own experiences. “That’s what I love about WWE—you can have the door shut on you. Someone might say, ‘It’s not your time yet.’ But if you want this, you fight for it. You turn every no into a yes,” she said. “You can feel that in Stephanie’s work. She doesn’t take any of this for granted. In one night, Stephanie really, really elevated Jacy Jayne. And that’s cool—it’s exciting. It made me go, ‘Oh sh*t, anything can happen.’”

Natalya also dismissed the obsession with wins and losses in pro wrestling, highlighting the importance of storytelling. “Watching Stephanie, Jordynne [Grace], Giulia… I don’t give a sh*t if they win or lose,” she said. “Some of my favorite matches in my career were losses. What Stephanie did on NXT—she puts on great matches. So you don’t really care who wins or loses.” She referenced Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania loss to Cody Rhodes as a recent example of a loss deepening a character arc.

Before Vaquer’s title defense, Natalya revealed she had texted the rising star with words of admiration. “I sent her a text saying, ‘I love watching you. I really want to work with you.’ She inspires me,” Nattie shared.

As for what’s next, Natalya noted that while Vaquer’s path continues to grow, the pressure now shifts to the new champion. “The work really begins now for Jacy Jayne.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage on NXT and the future of the women’s division.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)