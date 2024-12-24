Natalya Shares Heartfelt Message Following WWE RAW Elimination

During the December 23rd, 2024, edition of WWE RAW, Natalya was eliminated from the Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament. Following her defeat, Natalya took to Twitter/X to share her thoughts with fans.

“What I do know is, I need to work harder. And I promise you, I will.”

“There’s so much more I want to say, but I don’t know how to. I wake up everyday worried that I wont be able to realize my full potential. It haunts me. More than I can say. But I’ll never stop fighting. I’ll never stop showing up for my dreams. I love and appreciate everyone who’s fought hard with me. You guys are truly the best. ❤️”