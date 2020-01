During last night’s AEW Dark tapings, Cody Rhodes announced to the live crowd that Austin Gunn has signed a contract with AEW. Gunn had a tryout last week in a tag match with his father Billy Gunn.

thank you so much, I couldn’t sit still tonight and it’s all because of you guys 🙌🏽 https://t.co/gK7ScgJjG5 — Austin Gunn (@theaustingunn) 9 January 2020