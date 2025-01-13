New Details On WWE’s Jade Cargill Mystery Attacker Angle Heading Into WrestleMania

As seen during the November 22, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill was attacked by a mystery assailant in the arena’s parking lot. While initial reports speculated that Cargill was dealing with a legitimate injury, another outlet quickly debunked the claim, calling it “100% incorrect.”

Recently, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Cargill has been spotted at the Performance Center and is said to be back there this week. It’s widely believed that Cargill is training for her return to WWE television, with plans aligning her comeback with WrestleMania 41.

Johnson also shed light on WWE’s creative direction for the mystery attacker storyline, noting:

“The mystery of who attacked Cargill will be part of her next WWE storyline arc and we are told there have been two different pitches as to who would end up responsible. The attack allows WWE to move the Women’s Tag Team belts without either Cargill or Bianca Belair having to take the loss. This allows WWE to keep both talents strong while prepping their creative plans for Wrestlemania, especially if it involves them working against each other.”

With Cargill’s return on the horizon and the storyline building intrigue, WWE appears poised to deliver a high-stakes narrative heading into its marquee event.