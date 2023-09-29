New Match Announced For AEW Collision, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 “go-home” edition of AEW Collision, the company has announced a “first-time ever” match for the weekly Saturday night show.

The bout will see Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega teaming up to take on The Gates of Agony.

Previously announced for the show is the All Star Eight-Man Tag-Team bout pitting Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta & FTR vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill & Aussie Open, Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson, as well as Best Friends vs. The Kingdom.

