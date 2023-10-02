New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite 4-Year Anniversary Show

You can officially pencil in another big match for the four-year anniversary special episode of AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday night.
Ahead of this week’s two-hour AEW on TBS program, the company has announced Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega will be teaming up once again to take on The Don Callis Family duo of Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara.
Check out the announcement below and join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for AEW Dynamite results coverage.
This Wednesday, 10/4#AEWDynamite Anniversary
Stockton, CA
On TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@sammyguevara/@Takesoup vs@IAmJericho/@KennyOmegamanX
At Dynamite's 4 Year Anniversary, Omega/Jericho, who fought in Dynamite's 1st main event, team vs their bitter rivals Takeshita/Sammy Guevara! pic.twitter.com/n7JhMNLtyp
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2023