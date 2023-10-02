New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite 4-Year Anniversary Show

You can officially pencil in another big match for the four-year anniversary special episode of AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday night.

Ahead of this week’s two-hour AEW on TBS program, the company has announced Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega will be teaming up once again to take on The Don Callis Family duo of Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara.

Check out the announcement below