New Match Announced For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event On 1/24

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is official for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, January 24, 2026, live on Peacock.

The announcement was made during the January 23 episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 1/24 will also feature Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu, as well as Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams in a Fatal-4-Way match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship.