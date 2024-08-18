New Match Official For AEW All Out PPV

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway cut a promo on CMLL World Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii, who they will be facing in a mixed tag team match on Sunday, August 25th at their All In PPV from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

During the promo, Statlander revealed that she will be facing Nightingale in a one-on-one match at their All Out PPV on Saturday, September 7th, adding that whichever team wins the mixed tag match at All In, they will pick the stipulation for the All Out match.