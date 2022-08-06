New Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor will square off in a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

This is the latest chapter in the feud between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day. At SummerSlam, Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day in a no disqualification match after Edge’s former faction members were disqualified due to his interference.

Rey and Dominik unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles last week on Monday’s episode of RAW. They were attacked by the group after the match until Edge made the save. However, Ripley shoved Dominik into the way, causing Edge to unintentionally spear him.

Rey and Balor are currently engaged in their second one-on-one match; their previous confrontation took place on RAW last month.

Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa, as well as a tournament to determine the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, have already been confirmed by WWE for Monday’s RAW.

