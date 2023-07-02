New Match Revealed For The Independence Day Edition Of WWE NXT

Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria has been announced for the WWE NXT Independence Day.

Jayne and Valkyria have been feuding for a few weeks, but they appeared in a backstage segment with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on last Tuesday’s NXT Gold Rush Week 2 episode. The episode ended with Valkyria knocking Jayne down and warning her not to play games with her. Ripley then told Jayne that she deserved it and that Valkyria was a badass.

This will be Jayne and Valkyria’s first singles match. The match was taped last week, and you can find full spoilers for Tuesday’s episode at this link.

The updated announced card for next Tuesday is below, along with the aforementioned clip:

* Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate

* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

* Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe in a NXT Underground bout, with Gable Steveson in Thorpe’s corner

* The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers in a Losers Leave NXT Match