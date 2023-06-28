Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For 7/4/2023

The following WWE NXT results were taped after to NXT Gold Rush week 2 on Tuesday night from Orlando, Florida to air on next week’s episode. The tapings took place due to the talent and crew having time off for July 4th.

* Blair Davenport defeated Roxanne Perez.

* Kelani Jordan w/ Dana Brooke defeated Tatum Paxley..

* Jordan and Brooke were shown bonding over their gymnastics background on the June 27 episode.

* Cora Jade cut a promo after the match directed at Brooke and Kelani.

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Jacy Jayne. Post-match, Jayne attacked Valkyria and tore apart the wings she wears as part of her ring entrance.

* Javier Bernal cut a promo on Von Wagner, who came out to attack Bernal. Wagner powerbombed Bernal onto the announce table despite Stone’s efforts, but Wagner did it anyhow.

* The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) defeated The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) in a Loser Leaves NXT match. Joe Gacy was ejected from ringside. Julius was headbutted by a masked man wearing a red hoodie, allowing The Dyad to triumph.

* Bron Breakker cut a promo about some of his accomplishments but was interrupted by Ilja Dragunov. They ended up fighting and had to be separated.

* Eddy Thorpe w/ Gable Steveson defeated Damon Kemp in an NXT Underground match via referee stoppage. The ring ropes and turnbuckles had been removed. It was set up in the same way that Raw Underground was years ago.