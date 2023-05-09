New Matches And Segment Revealed For Tonight’s WWE NXT (5/9/2023)

As the Road to Battleground continues, several new matches and a new segment have been added to this week’s WWE NXT.

Nathan Frazer will return to the news desk this week to host the second installment of his Hard-Hitting Home Truths show.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will reunite as tag team partners for the first time since their brief split. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will be their opponents.

Tyler Bate and Charlie Dempsey will also wrestle this week, adding to the recent lineup that includes NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Drew Gulak. Lee will be in Bate’s corner, while Gulak will be at ringside for Dempsey.

After Kemp’s recent bullying of the NXT newcomer, Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp was scheduled for this week. Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal is another singles match that has been scheduled for next week.

This week’s announced NXT card is as follows:

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal

* Tyler Bate vs. Charlie Dempsey with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Drew Gulak in their corners

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

* Nathan Frazer hosts his second Hard-Hitting Home Truths segment

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

* Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Dyad

* The tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Title will begin