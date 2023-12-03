New Matches Revealed For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two new RAW matches for Monday’s episode.

WWE is gearing up for this episode, which comes just a week after a big rating boost from Survivor Series and the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton. They hope to keep the momentum going this week with a stacked card.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre will face Sami Zayn, Nia Jax will face Shayna Baszler, Cody Rhodes will address Shinsuke Nakamura, and DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) will face Imperium (Giovanni Vince and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match.

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) and Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter were announced on social media by WWE Raw authority figure Adam Pearce.