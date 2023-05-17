New Matches Set For NXT Battleground On 5/28 In Lowell, Mass.

You can officially pencil in some new matches for the next WWE NXT premium live event.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, new title matches and other bouts were confirmed for the WWE NXT Battleground 2023 special event.

Scheduled for May 28, 2023 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, WWE NXT Battleground will feature Carmelo Hayes defending his NXT World Championship in a rematch against Bron Breakker.

Also scheduled for the show is Wes Lee putting his NXT North American Championship on-the-line against Tyler Bate and Joe Gacy in a triple-threat match, Noam Dar putting his NXT U.K. Heritage Cup Trophy up for grabs in a one-on-one showdown against Dragon Lee.

The show will also feature the finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament to crown the new title-holder for the NXT women’s division, and a NXT Tag-Team Championship bout will take place.

While nothing has been officially announced as of yet, The Creed Brothers issued a challenge to Gallus on this week’s NXT on USA. Also challenging the title-holding duo has been Tony D’Angelo and Stacks and others.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 5/28 for live WWE NXT Battleground 2023 results coverage from Lowell, Mass.