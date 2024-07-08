New Photo Of Roman Reigns Amid WWE Hiatus

Despite the challenges in Roman Reigns’ life, he is enjoying his time away from WWE.

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes on the second night of WrestleMania XL, Reigns left to take time off. Since then, Solo Sikoa has progressed from Reigns’ enforcer to Tribal Chief. WWE’s long-term objective is to make Sikoa the faction’s main leader before facing Reigns.

WWE recently had Solo state that Reigns would never return—obviously, a gimmick before knocking down Paul Heyman since Heyman refused to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief. This past Saturday, Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline at Money in the Bank.

Last month, Reigns lost his father, WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i (full name Leati Sika Amituana’i Anoaʻi). He was one half of The Wild Samoans and the father of the late Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i. Reno Anoa’i shared a photo of Reigns on his Instagram story, which is shown below.

There is still no news on when Reigns will return to television, but SummerSlam on August 3rd is widely assumed.