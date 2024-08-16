New Photo Of Steve Austin Showing Off His Ripped Physique

Steve Austin is enjoying his retirement by spending time on his ranch, competing in off-road buggy races in the Nevada desert, and staying in good shape.

The renowned star recently made headlines when he made an intriguing statement on his present residence and the location of WWE WrestleMania 41. He claimed that Mania is in Vegas next year, so he won’t have to leave his house. This prompted speculation that he might wrestle at the show.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held on April 19 and 20, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. The WWE Hall of Famer returned from retirement at WWE WrestleMania 38 for a match against Kevin Owens, his first since WrestleMania 19 against The Rock in 2003. WWE asked him to do a run-in during the WrestleMania 40 – Night 2 main event, but he declined.

As seen below, Austin looks jacked these days: