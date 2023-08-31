New Segment Added To Saturday’s Episode Of AEW Collision

As PWMania.com previously reported, this Saturday’s All Out go-home episode of AEW Collision will see Dax Harwood battle “Switchblade” Jay White in singles action, The Outcasts (Ruby Soho, Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya) battle Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Hikaru Shida and AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander in Women’s Division Trios action and newly-crowned AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn defend their AEW World Trios Championships against Daniel Garcia, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to his Twitter (X) and announced that this Saturday night’s All Out go-home episode of AEW Collision will also see “Absolute” Ricky Starks appear live to challenge Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to a Strap match at this Sunday’s All Out.

Khan wrote, “This Saturday, September 2 @UnitedCenter Chicago, IL Saturday Night #AEWCollision Live on TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT This Saturday on @TNTdrama , Absolute @starkmanjones will appear LIVE on AEW Collision to challenge Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to a strap match THIS Sunday at #AEWAllOut!”

This Saturday night’s All Out go-home episode of AEW Collision will take place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

