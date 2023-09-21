New Title Bout Set For This Saturday’s Edition Of AEW Collision

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During the special AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show on Wednesday night, it was announced that Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage vs. Luchasaurus will take place with the TNT Championship on-the-line.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for Saturday night’s two-hour show on TNT.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (9/23/2023)

* Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus vs. Christian Cage (TNT Title)* Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay White* Rob Van Dam makes his in-ring return* FTR (C) vs. The Workhorsemen (AEW Tag Titles)* Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson (Texas Death Match)

