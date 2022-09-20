New Title Match Added to WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

At WWE Extreme Rules, the RAW Women’s Title will be another championship that will be on the line.

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair has been confirmed for Extreme Rules, there’s no word yet on if a stipulation will be added but we will keep you updated.

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Here is the current card:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins