New WWE International Tour Dates Revealed

New dates for WWE’s international tour have been revealed.

The return of WWE to Scotland, Germany, and Mexico this fall was announced. The following dates have been conﬁrmed:

– Saturday, October 29: Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey

– Sunday, October 30: Mexico City, Mexico at Arena CDMX

– Sunday, October 30: Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro

– Monday, October 31: Stuttgart, Germany at the Porsche Arena

– Tuesday, November 1: Dortmund, Germany at the Westfalenhalle

For the Mexico shows, advertisements feature Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Natalya, and The Usos, the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, are among the superstars who have been promoted for the European events. It appears that Rodriguez was incorrectly advertised for the European shows.

A pre-sale will start on Monday, July 25, and tickets for the events in Mexico will go on sale through superboletos.com on Thursday, July 28. This Monday, July 25, at 9am local time, OVO subscribers can purchase tickets for the Scotland event. The general sale will start on BookingsDirect.com on July 27 at 9am. Pre-sale tickets for the Stuttgart event will be available on livenation.de starting this Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and regular on-sale tickets will be available starting next Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Livenation.de currently has tickets available for the Dortmund event.

Tickets for the WWE live event that was previously scheduled in Dortmund are still valid. If a ticket holder is unable to make the revised date, they should get in touch with their point of purchase.