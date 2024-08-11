New WWE Raw Segment Announced For 8/12

Following his appearance on the August 5 episode of WWE Raw, next week’s show will also feature Odyssey Jones.

Jones helped out Kofi Kingston and a reluctant Xavier Woods against The Final Testament on the 8/5 show and now will return for another appearance on the August 12 episode.

Featured below is the updated lineup for Monday night:

* Rhea Ripley to open the show

* Odyssey Jones to appear

* Carlito vs. Damian Priest

* Randy Orton to appear

* Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

* American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis)