New WWE Raw Segment Announced For 8/12

Following his appearance on the August 5 episode of WWE Raw, next week’s show will also feature Odyssey Jones.
Jones helped out Kofi Kingston and a reluctant Xavier Woods against The Final Testament on the 8/5 show and now will return for another appearance on the August 12 episode.
Featured below is the updated lineup for Monday night:
* Rhea Ripley to open the show
* Odyssey Jones to appear
* Carlito vs. Damian Priest
* Randy Orton to appear
* Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler
* American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis)
ODYSSEY JONES!
Tomorrow night on #WWERaw
8/7c @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/2LqY0KL2mX
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2024