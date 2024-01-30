New WWE SmackDown Commentary Team Revealed

It looks like we have our new weekly WWE television commentary teams.

As noted, Pat McAfee returned and joined Michael Cole on the call for the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Monday Night Raw this week.

The two were subsequently confirmed as the permanent commentary team for the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program going forward.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Wade Barrett, who previously called Raw, will now move to SmackDown to join Corey Graves as the new two-man team for the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program.