Newly Trademarked WWE Ring Name Revealed

On September 19th, WWE filed a new trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the term “Harlem Lewis.”

The ring name is used to advertise entertainment services such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers. At the time of the filing, it was unclear who owned this star, but that has since changed to Vincent Winey.

Prior to joining WWE, he was a linebacker for Morehead State Eagles Football in the NCAA Division 1 league. He has worked NXT live events over the years, losing all of his bouts.

His last live event match was an eight-man tag on August 23rd in Fort Pierce. Winey is currently in a relationship with fellow NXT star Cora Jade.

At Tuesday’s Level Up tapings, he went by the name Harlem Lewis and took over for Dante Chen.