News On Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Austin Theory From WWE MSG Live Event

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar reportedly did not blade to cut himself at the recent WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The March 5 live event saw Lesnar quickly retain his title over Austin Theory. After the match, Lesnar was attacked by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The segment ended with Reigns taking Lesnar out with the steel ring steps, and posing over him with both title belts in the air.

There had been some speculation on Lesnar doing a blade job, which WWE bans, but The Wrestling Observer reports that word going around says Lesnar was busted open the hardway from the steps. WWE reportedly wanted this to be a blood angle

The clip of The Bloodline destroying The Beast set a record for the most views of any WWE clip on Instagram with 5.3 million in the first few days, and 5.5 million as of this writing. The Lesnar-Reigns video from MSG has 5.773 million views on YouTube as of now. To compare, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin delivering his WrestleMania 38 response to Kevin Owens has 733,000 Instagram views and 1.752 million YouTube views as of this writing.

On a related note, the Theory vs. Lesnar main event went 1:35 and was the fourth-shortest WWE main event in MSG history, behind three other title matches – WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Bob Backlund battling for the WWE Title on November 26, 1994, which saw Nash get the win in 9 seconds, and Backlund’s title win over WWE Hall of Famer George Steele in 39 seconds on August 27, 1983, and then the 48 second match between WWE Hall of Famers Bruno Sammartino and Buddy Rogers on May 17, 1963, which saw Bruno retain the title.

You can see the MSG clip below: