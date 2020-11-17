News On Impact Wrestling Contracts Expiring, New NWA Departure

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Ethan Page’s current Impact Wrestling contract is up at the end of the year. Taya Valkyrie’s deal is also reportedly up next month.
– Marti Belle is the latest NWA star to announce that she is currently a free agent:
Thank you @nwa for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the talented locker room & create some amazing moments. I met incredible people that I’m sure I’ll see again.
I am no longer signed to a contract with NWA. I am not sure what’s next for me, but I am excited to find out
— Marti Belle (@MartiBelle) November 17, 2020