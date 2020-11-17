News On Impact Wrestling Contracts Expiring, New NWA Departure

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Ethan Page’s current Impact Wrestling contract is up at the end of the year. Taya Valkyrie’s deal is also reportedly up next month.

– Marti Belle is the latest NWA star to announce that she is currently a free agent:

