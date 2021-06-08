News On The Future of Total Bellas

In an interview with ETOnline.com, the Bella Twins talked about the future of the Total Bellas show on E! now that they are parents:

Brie: “Both Nicole and I always say, we have to respect our families and at any time where our families feel like it’s time for them to be done, then we have to think about that too. So we feel like we might have a little bit in us, but we also have to really just fill it out with our families.”

Nikki: “I can maybe do a few more seasons of reality TV, but I just can’t raise my son in front of the cameras.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline commented on the status of the show:

“What I had heard was E! also had not committed to picking the show up [for another season]. So it all works out…the show isn’t officially done, but all signs lead to it probably being done. I could pretty much say that people had thought that was a factor whatever Bryan Danielson was going to do and it’s not a factor. That show is a non-factor because I think they pretty much knew the show was going to be over for a while. This isn’t…they said it for the first time publicly today. I don’t want to say it’s 100% known for a couple of months, but pretty much I think it was known after the last season.”