News Regarding Tony Khan’s Role In The Brodie Lee Tribute

AEW President Tony Khan commented on this week’s AEW Dynamite tribute to Brodie Lee and the song that was used for the final video:
Thank you everyone who joined us tonight on #AEWDynamite to celebrate the life of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee. It was a great honor to host his family Amanda, Brodie & Nolan. I bought the rights to Ol’ 55 by Tom Waits in perpetuity so that tribute will last forever
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 31, 2020
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the work that Khan put into the show:
There have been 15 minutes, but not full shows. All of AEW deserves credit for pulling this show off, but this show came from Tony Khan with a passion at 2 a.m. on a Sunday night with no sleep for days putting incredible pressure on himself to do something special. https://t.co/hecN7nayta
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 31, 2020