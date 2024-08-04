Nia Jax And Tiffany Stratton On How Their Friendship Formed

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton took part in the 2024 SummerSlam post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics including how their friendship formed outside of the ring.

Stratton said, “She basically hand picked me to be her bestie, we were on our way to Australia for Elimination Chamber and she sat next to me and she literally requested it.” “Fun fact.”

Jax added, “She was a newbie, this was her first international tour, I wanted to make sure she was gonna be OK and safe out there, ya know, you never know, and we clicked right off the bat.” “Let’s be real, she’s so cute, she’s incredibly talented in the ring, she’s like lightning in a bottle, it’s very rare to see it here, ya know, she’s like two and a half years in, she gets it, she’s athletic, she has this aura about her, we constantly go over how many merch options we can do for her, I’m like, let’s do this and this. I saw her and I instantly had a connection with her and I was like, ya know, you’re gonna be under my wing.”

You can check out Stratton and Jax’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)