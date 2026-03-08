Nia Jax Explains Why Her Teaming With Lash Legend Is So Effective

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax recently appeared on the Beyond the Bell podcast, where she spoke about various topics.

One of the highlights was her discussion on why her partnership with fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Lash Legend is so successful.

Jax said, “Well, it’s funny because Lash and I are so similar. Obviously, like she is way more accomplished in the basketball world, but playing basketball in college, being athletes our whole life, being like the tall, thicker girls, just naturally strong, naturally big personalities, you know what I mean? Like, we walk into a room, you’re going to hear us, you’re going to feel our presence. And so, it’s such a natural like partnering of us that we didn’t realize until like we got together. I was like, ‘Wow, we are so similar.”

On how they share similar ideas:

“We’ll come to TV and we won’t even talk about it and we’ll end up having like the similar outfits and similar like ideas and you know nobody’s ever seen a tag team this dominant like two six foot big athletes in the ring together like this has never been seen WWE before or I think or anywhere in the wrestling business and so it’s it’s crazy it’s crazy how natural this like is all coming about.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)