Nia Jax On Triple H: “He’s Highlighting The Women’s Division In Such A Great Way”

WWE Women’s Champion and 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Nia Jax spoke with METRO on a number of topics, including how she believes company Chief Content Officer Triple H is doing a great job highlighting the women’s division.

Jax said, “He’s highlighting me. He’s highlighting the women’s division in such a great way that it’s not just me having a great year. I feel like there’s plenty of women that are having a great year. I mean, obviously I’m at the top of that, because I’m the queen and the champ, but it’s great, and it’s funny, because it’s not even the tip of the iceberg.”