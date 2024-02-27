Nia Jax Says She Is Unsure If She’s In WWE 2K24

WWE star Nia Jax recently spoke with Love Wrestling on a number of topics including how she is unsure if she is in the WWE 2K24 video game, but that is is cool she was a part of previous video games where friends and relatives can play as her.

Jax said, “No, it’s a pretty cool moment, especially when I have my friends all call me and be like, my son’s playing you in a video game. So it’s pretty cool. I don’t know if I’m in this 2K. I’m not sure if I’m in it. But it’d be kind of cool. But they have done me dirty on the facial. So if they mess me up on 2K, you know that they’re messing with me.”

You can check out Jax’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)